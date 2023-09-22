Microsoft gains allies in its case to buy Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has posted an entry on its "On the Issues" blog which details how it has gained significant support in its case against the FTC over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard. 38 signatories have filed nine "friend of the court" briefs in support of Microsoft's position in the review of the decision to deny the FTC's request to block the transaction.

Microsoft then goes on to provide detail of who is now supporting it in its case against the FTC, saying that:

"The briefs filed last week represent more than 37 million employees from businesses of all sizes belonging to two leading business organizations, more than 12 million workers from two key unions, eight former enforcers from the FTC and DOJ, five independent game developers who compete in the market every day, and more."

It also goes further to highlight how the case is now more than just a single purchase within the video games industry, but rather the "significance of establishing an environment in gaming." Microsoft's overall goal in this is to bring more games to more people, which, based on recent leaks, appears to be a little contradictory.

Microsoft also shared the following at the end of its post, once again putting forward its case for the acquisition to be cleared:

"As last week’s briefs demonstrate, withholding our ability to close this transaction would be a step backward for the economy, the ability of workers to organize, the gaming industry itself, and the future of effective antitrust enforcement. Antitrust enforcers play a key role in protecting consumers, and we’ve been public that we’re eager to engage the FTC in discussion about what more we can do to resolve its concerns."

It has been working hard to show regulators that this transaction is an overall positive for the industry, with many concerns and queries that have come from regulators such as the UK's CMA being resolved to remove any roadblocks for the acquisition to be finalised, almost two years after the original announcement.