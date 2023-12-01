Microsoft launches the Copilot for Service public preview program for businesses

In November, during its 2023 Ignite conference, Microsoft announced Copilot for Service, another one of its many Copilot generative AI products. Today, the company confirmed that the public preview of Copilot for Service is now available for businesses.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that sign-ups for the public preview are now available at the Copilot for Service website. As previously announced, this version of Copilot has been made specifically to help streamline the tasks of customer service representatives so they can be more productive in their jobs.

CRM (C﻿ustomer R﻿elationship M﻿anagement) agents will be able to type in text prompts in natural language to Copilot for Service. The generative AI assistant will be able to send answers to CRM employees by accessing their existing contact center knowledge base. Microsoft says this will help customer service reps offer better and faster resolutions to people who are asking them for help.

Copilot for Service can also help agents draft responses to customers, and it can also help create service calls for those same users. The AI can even generate a specific tone to service call replies to match the urgency of the issues customers might be facing.

Microsoft adds that Copilot for Service can also be integrated into other third-party customer service solutions like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. Businesses can customize the generative AI to suit their needs, including using the recently announced Copilot Studio product to help customize their own Copilot chatbot for service reps.

Copilot for Service will include support for Copilot for Microsoft 365, which will allow customer service agents to use apps like Outlook and Teams to better assist customers.

Because this is a public preview, there is no cost to using Copilot for Service. However, when Microsoft makes it generally available sometime in the first quarter of 2024, it will charge $50 per user per month for businesses who are subscribed to Microsoft 365 E3 or E5 plans.