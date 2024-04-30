Microsoft delays adding Copilot to OneDrive from April to summer 2024

In February, Microsoft revealed that it would be rolling out support for its Copilot generative AI feature in its OneDrive cloud storage service in April. It's now April 30, and Microsoft is offering a new date for putting its chatbot into OneDrive.

Today, Microsoft posted word that Copilot will now be added to OneDrive sometime in the summer of 2024. Today's blog post makes no mention of the previous late April date, and it offered no reason why the company decided to push back the release.

The blog post that Microsoft released on February 29 that announced the original late April date has since been edited to show the new summer time frame, However, the Wayback Machine site for that URL clearly shows the blog originally stated the late April release for Copilot to be added to OneDrive.

Today's OneDrive blog post did mention some other new features that will be added to the service. One of them will include more features to search for files in OneDrive on the web. Microsoft says that when these improvements are in place, they will have these functions:

New filters: Added filters for different file types to help you find exactly what you need.

Date filter: Narrow down your search results by files created or modified within a specific timeframe.

Scoping options: Easily conduct precise searches within specific folders, sites, or document libraries.

Updated interface: Visual enhancements and more metadata help you locate your files more quickly.

Microsoft says these search features will be added to OneDrive on the web sometime in August

The company just added offline support for OneDrive on the web for work and school users allowing them to view, edit, and interact with files and folders without the need for an internet connection, and then having the changes sync up to the cloud when users go back online. There's also evidence that the company may be adding a feature that will allow users to import files from other cloud services into OneDrive.