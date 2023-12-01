Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 will add a city metro system, improved boss fights and more Dec. 5

CD Projeck Red has announced the details for the forthcoming Update 2.1 for its hit sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077. It will include quite a few new features, along with some accessibility improvements.

The game's official website has the highlights for the Update 2.1 release. The biggest new feature is a new metro system for Night City:

Travel around Night City with ease thanks to Night City Area Rapid Transport metro services. Stop worrying about the traffic and enjoy the view thanks to the 5 metro lines stopping on a total of 19 stations spread throughout the city. Service available only after V receives the text message from NCART.

CD Projekt Red also stated during its Update 2.1 Twitch stream today that players can skip actually traveling on the metro rail and simply use the stations as a fast travel feature.

Players can also expect changes to the game's boss battles:

We've introduced a number of improvements to boss fights, most notably to the one with Adam Smasher. It is now more iconic, as Smasher will better adapt to the tactics used by players, will be much more relentless and will use Sandevistan — much like he was in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Players will also be able to listen to the game's radio stations on their own with the Update 2.1 patch while on foot or riding on the metro.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also get some new vehicles, including a cabriolet version of the real Porsche 911. The update will also let players replay the car races, and motorbike races will add in ways for players to throw knives at other players.

Finally, the update will include some more accessibility features, including three colorblind options, new cinematic, radio, and overhead subtitles with options to resize them, and a new aim assist feature.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 patch will launch on Tuesday, December 5. That's also when the new Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be released, combining the base game with the recent Phantom Liberty expansion pack.