Microsoft is rolling out new Copilot GPTs for fitness tips, cooking, and more

In January, Microsoft announced plans to introduce Copilot GPTs in its Copilot generative AI assistant. These were designed to be specialized AI chatbots created to accept questions for specific topics and tasks. Now it looks like some of these Copilot GPTs are finally beginning to roll out to the general public.

Jordi Ribas, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing, posted about the new availability of the Copilot GPTs on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

We've rolled out a few Copilot GPTs in Microsoft Copilot. They can help create designs, plan your next vacation, learn to cook a new recipe, or create a custom workout plan. GPTs leverage contextual instructions in the prompt and domain info as part of the grounding (RAG) data. pic.twitter.com/q5ZJ19HUHt — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) February 26, 2024

The four Copilot ChatGPT chatbots are labeled as Designer, Vacation Planner, Cooking Assistant, and Fitness Trainer,they all seem to be self-explanatory. Copilot users can click on one of the four Copilot GPTs and ask questions about those topics, and they should get more specific answers versus just using the regular Copilot chatbot.

In the example shown in his X post, Ribas shows the Fitness Trainer Copilot GPT in action, as it offers a detailed answer to a question concerning how to properly cool down after a workout. Ribas states that these Copilot GPTs "leverage contextual instructions in the prompt and domain info as part of the grounding (RAG) data."

Microsoft also announced in January that it is planning to release a new app called Copilot GPT Builder. It will allow people who pay for a Copilot Pro subscription (at $20 a month) to create their own Copilot GPTs. So far there's no word on when that GPT app creator will be released.