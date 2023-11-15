Microsoft Copilot for Service revealed to help customer agents with generative AI features

As part of the Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer event, the company announced yet another major addition to its many Copilot generative AI services. This one is called Copilot for Service, and it's being developed to offer help to customer service agents and free them up to better assist a company's customers.

Microsoft stated:

Copilot for Service accelerates agent onboarding and case resolution, improves efficiency, and automates tasks to help free agents to focus on customers. Embedded in their desktop of choice or deployed in Teams, agents can simply ask the generative AI-powered Copilot questions in natural language to receive relevant answers that leverage existing contact center knowledge to enhance agent productivity and customer satisfaction.

Copilot for Service will include support for Copilot for Microsoft 365. This means customer service agents will be able to use tools like Outlook and Team to better assist customers with additional generative AI features. Those agents could, for example, use the AI-generative summaries of meeting in Teams with customers to better service those users.

Copilot for Service can also put in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) data in Outlook email drafts and summaries. It can also automate a number of CRM jobs like scheduling a meeting, putting in follow-ups for tasks, and more. It can also suggest new tasks or offer updates on customer service knowledge databases. The newly announced Copilot Studio can also be used in Copilot for Service to help add new topics and further automate workflows for agents.

Copilot for Service will also come with over 1,000 prebuilt connectors to make it easier for a company's IT team to put the generative AI product in its system,

Microsoft plans to launch Copilot for Service as a public preview sometime in December, and it will officially launch sometime in the first quarter of 2024. It will be pretty expensive as Microsoft plans to charge $50 a month per user for this new Copilot addition.