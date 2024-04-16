Hades II Technical Test signups are now open ahead of Early Access launch

Supergiant Games announced its first ever sequel project in late 2022, unveiling Hades II as its next game that's in development. The original 2023 launch plans were pushed back due to the studio wanting more content for its Early Access debut, but it did say that that it is planning a public technical test to iron out any major issues.

Today, Supergiant announced that the Hades II Technical Test has officially opened and is actively seeking players to try out the game. Interested players can head to the game's Steam store page and click the Request Access button. If the developer selects them, an email from Steam will arrive with download instructions.

Keep in mind that gameplay content will be limited here compared to what's incoming with the Early Access launch, and not everyone who will be requesting access will be able to participate either.

"We're conducting the Hades II Technical Test prior to our Early Access launch to help us find and solve any technical issues we might have missed thus far, to ensure anyone who tries Hades II in Early Access can have a smooth play experience from the start," says the studio. Built-in tools to the game will let players report any bugs or crashes straight to the developer too.

Here are the minimum system requirements for running the technical test:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Dual Core 2.4 Ghz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 12+ support

The number of players gaining access at first will be small, per Supergiant Games. Once the game becomes stable with the initial wave of players, more and more invites will be sent out to make sure major bugs are kept to a minimum for the early access release. This means a Technical Test invite may arrive much later down the line for players signing up now.

The studio does not have a firm release date for the Hades II Early Access launch across Steam and Epic Games Store just yet. It says the launch schedule can depend on how long the technical test runs and how stable the experience turns out to be.