Firefox 125 is out with improved AV1 video streaming, PDF highlighting, and more

New features

Firefox now provides an option to enable Web Proxy Auto-Discovery (WPAD) while configured to use system proxy settings.

Users of tab-specific Container add-ons can now search in the Address Bar for tabs that are open in different containers. Special thanks to volunteer contributor atararx for kicking off the work on this feature!

The URL Paste Suggestion feature provides a convenient way for users to quickly visit URLs copied to the clipboard in the address bar of Firefox. When the clipboard contains a URL and the URL bar is focused, an autocomplete result appears automatically. Activating the clipboard suggestion will navigate the user to the URL with 1 click.

Firefox now more proactively blocks downloads from URLs that are considered to be potentially untrustworthy.

Firefox now prompts users in the US and Canada to save their addresses upon submitting an address form, allowing Firefox to autofill stored address information in the future.

Changes

Developer

Web Platform

Firefox now supports the popover global attribute used for designating an element as a popover element. The element won't be rendered until it is made visible, after which it will appear on top of other page content.

WebAssembly multi-memory is now enabled by default. Wasm multi-memory allows wasm modules to use and import multiple independent linear memories. This enables more efficient interoperability between modules and provides better polyfills for upcoming wasm standards, such as the component model.

Added support for Unicode Text Segmentation to JavaScript.

Added support for contextlost and contextrestored events on HTMLCanvasElement and OffscreenCanvas to allow user code to recover from context loss with hardware accelerated 2d canvas.

Firefox now supports the navigator.clipboard.readText() web API. A paste context menu will appear for the user to confirm when attempting to read clipboard data not provided by the same-origin page.

Added support for the content-box and stroke-box keywords of the transform-box CSS property.

The align-content property now works in block layout, allowing block direction alignment without needing a flex or grid container.