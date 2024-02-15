Microsoft Loop now supports Figma links for better collaboration

Microsoft Loop is a relatively recent release from the company. It became generally available in November 2023, offering its features as a way for workers to organize their projects in just one workspace.

Another company that offers a web-based collaboration tool is Figma, which launched in 2016. Some people might use both Figma and Microsoft Loop to work on their projects and collaborate with others. Today, Microsoft announced that users of both Loop and Figma can now come together.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company revealed that Figma URLs can now be added to the Microsoft Loop app. That means the people who access both apps for their projects don't have to switch between them anymore.

The process of adding a Figma links is pretty simple. Just open a file on Figma and then copy its URL. You can also click on the Share menu and then select the Copy Link option to accomplish the same thing. Finally, open the Microsoft Loop app and paste the Figma URL into your project.

Microsoft says Loop users can zoom in and out of the Figma URL on their Loop page, or they can view the Figma URL in full-screen mode. The company notes this new feature is only available in the main Microsoft Loop app and does not work yet with the Loop mobile apps on iOS and Android.

The Figma company has been in the news for another reason in recent years. In September 2022, Adobe announced it would acquire Figma for a whopping $20 billion. However, the planned purchase got stalled due to actions by both UK regulators and the European Union due to anti-competitive concerns. In December 2023, Figma announced that Adobe had decided not to buy the company. Instead, Figma received a $1 billion reverse breakup fee from Adobe.