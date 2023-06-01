Microsoft PowerToys 0.70.1 fixes Peek network shares, Mouse Without Borders bugs, and more

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.70, which was released just over a week ago along with a couple of new PowerToys. However, some bugs were discovered in that release and therefore a patch was deemed important enough to release an update. it contains all of the features present in the previous release as well as a number of bug fixes that are listed below.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v70.0 to fix some bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.70.0 for full release notes.

Microsoft also added a warning about Mouse Without Borders potentially disabling service mode after upgrading to 0.70.1, the note is as follows:

Warning: Service mode in Mouse Without Borders might be disabled after upgrading and will need to be activated again.

Changelog:

#26142, #26439 and #26525 - UX improvements in the Peek and Mouse Without Borders settings pages.

#26152 - The new PowerToys Run plugin for opening other PowerToys was missing some files in the installer and should work properly now.

#26235 - Peek and Mouse Without Borders process crashes in event viewer should now be reported correctly on Bug Reports.

#26150 - The Peek shortcut is now only captured if the active window is the Desktop, Explorer or Peek.

#26192 - Users can now use the Settings to specify host name and IP correlation in Mouse Without Borders, to account for VPN scenarios.

#24047 - Fixed a cause for possible leaks and/or infinite cycles in C# utilities that use events.

#26137 - The Peek windows can be closed using the Escape key.

#26181 - Created a setting for Peek to always run not elevated, so that it handles files in network shares correctly.

#26318, #26373 and #26431 - Peek and dev file preview now support showing Visual Studio project common files and .ini compatible files.

#26419 - Fixed a blinking issue when loading code files in Peek.

#26160 - Fixed a playback notification that would stick when using Peek on video files.

#26243 - Peek now tries to appear on the same monitor as the File Explorer window that triggers it.

#26133 - Fixed small Peek UI on high DPIs.

#26361, #26162 and #26478 - Reduced Peek memory usage and possible leaks.

#26246 - Fixed Mouse Without Borders layout always resetting to one row after some time.

#26366 - Added a setting to close the Peek window after it loses focus.

#26338 - Fixed the mouse activating thumbnails on top of the screen when switching to another machine in Mouse Without Borders.

#26470 - Fixed a silent Peek crash when trying to open it from File Explorer with no files selected.

#26261 - Fixed an issue causing Mouse Without Borders to prevent other connected machines from going to sleep.

#26454 - Disabled a deprecated shortcut in Mouse Without Borders that was interfering with other software.

#26517 - Don't remove the Mouse Without Borders service on upgrade. This issue will still affect users upgrading from 0.70.0 to a newer version, but it's fixed going forward.

#26521 - When Mouse Without Borders detects the service doesn't exist, it will still try to operate in the "no service" mode.

#26524 - Fixed a bug causing Mouse Without Borders to click a window on the current machine when switching to another machine.

#26259 - Added a winget-cli configuration file for PowerToys.

You can download PowerToys 0.70.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link, winget (Command Prompt as Administrator and enter the command: winget install --id Microsoft.PowerToys, or the official repository on GitHub.

If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from the settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.70 release.