Lords of the Fallen rumored to be coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month

A reliable leaker, eXtas1s, has claimed that Lords of the Fallen will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. According to the report, the action-RPG will be added to the service in the last week of May. The leaker claims to know the exact release date. However, he would rather not say, in order to avoid the date changing "by a day or two" due to possible last-minute adjustments.

This lines up with previous rumours from well-known industry insider eXtas1s, who correctly leaked last week that Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons would be coming to Game Pass before it was officially announced.

Lords of the Fallen was released in October 2023 to mixed reviews. It was praised for its combat system and world design, but was also criticized for bugs. The latest update from April 2024, Master of Fate, has overhauled the customisation options.

According to release notes, players can now fully customise their gameplay experience with different difficulty settings. Seven new modifiers have been added, such as randomized enemy spawns. With three modifiers enabled, Lords of the Fallen essentially becomes a roguelike experience.

Some Redditors also pointed out that the game has recently been the subject of sales promotions. This could indicate that the developer is looking to generate sales before the title launches on Game Pass.

Nevertheless, joining Xbox Game Pass gives Lords of the Fallen a new boost in its quest to find an audience. Being available on Microsoft's subscription service removes the barriers for curious gamers to give it a try.

In case you missed it, Xbox Game Pass is getting hit classics like Tomb Raider and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (the original), as well as indie entry Little Kitty, Big City in May. And don't forget that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has joined the PC Game Pass and Ultimate libraries.

Source: eXputer