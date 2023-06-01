Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD selling at its lowest price on Amazon and Newegg

Today, you can get your hands on the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for only $219.99 on Amazon and Newegg. Samsung's rugged PSSD has been built to be tough, fast, and compact, making it durable and suitable for challenging conditions. It has an IP65 rating, providing resistance against dust and water.

It utilizes USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe technology, resulting in impressive sequential read speeds of 1,050 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. This allows you to edit files directly from the drive. The high-tech rubber exterior, along with the Dynamic Thermal Guard, ensures that heat is effectively managed, maintaining consistent performance even during intensive projects.

The T7 Shield is designed to withstand rough handling. Additionally, the rugged design and advanced outer elastomer provide extra durability, enabling it to withstand drops of up to 9.8 feet. It is compatible with various devices including PCs, Macs, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more. The package includes USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for added convenience.

4TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 9up-to 1050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, External Solid State Drive): $219.99 (Amazon US) - $219.99 (Newegg US)

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate, when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

