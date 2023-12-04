PowerToys 0.76 is out with New File Explorer Add-ons, and modernizations

PowerToys 0.76 is now available for download with new Add-ons for File Explorer, and modernizations for PowerToys Run, Quick Accent and Text Extractor UI that bring Windows 11-like visuals, as is nto be expected this release also brings a massive list of fixes and improvements.
What is new in PowerToys 0.76?
Update highlights:
- Upgrade to .NET 8. Thanks @snickler!
- Keyboard Manager can now remap keys and shortcuts to send sequences of unicode text.
- Modernized the Keyboard Manager Editor UI. Thanks @dillydylann!
- Modernized the PowerToys Run, Quick Accent and Text Extractor UIs. Thanks @niels9001!
- New File Explorer Add-ons: QOI image Preview Handler and Thumbnail Provider. Thanks @pedrolamas!
Full release notes:
General
Awake
- Updated the WebView 2 dependency to 1.0.2088.41. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Fixed unreadable color brushes used across WinUI3 applications for improved accessibility. Thanks @niels9001!
- Flyouts used across WinUI3 applications are no longer constrained to the application's bounds. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!
- Upgraded the WPF-UI dependency to preview.9 and then preview.11. Thanks @niels9001 and @pomianowski!
- Upgraded to .NET 8. Thanks @snickler!
- Updated the WinAppSDK dependency to 1.4.3.
Crop And Lock
- Added localization to the tray icon context menu.
Environment Variables
- Fixed restoring windows that were reparented while maximized.
FancyZones
- Fixed crash caused by WinAppSDK version bump by replacing ListView elements with ItemsControl.
File Explorer add-ons
- Reverted a change that caused some applications, like the Windows Calculator, to not snap correctly. (This was a hotfix for 0.75)
- FancyZones Editor will no longer apply a layout to the current monitor after editing it.
- Fixed and refactored the code that detected if a window can be snapped. Added tests to it with known application window styles to avoid regressions in the future.
GPO
- Solved an issue incorrectly detecting encoding when previewing code files preview.
- Fixed the background color for Gcode preview handler on dark theme. Thanks @pedrolamas!
- New utilities: Preview Handler and Thumbnail Provider for QOI image files. Thanks @pedrolamas!
- GCode Thumbnails are now in the 32 bit ARGB format. Thanks @pedrolamas!
- Added the perceived type to SVG and QOI file thumbnails. Thanks @pedrolamas!
Hosts File Editor
- Added the missing Environment Variables utility policy to the .admx and .adml files. (This was a hotfix for 0.75)
- Fixed some typos and text improvements in the .adml file. Thanks @htcfreek!
Image Resizer
- Added a proper warning when the hosts file is read-only and a button to make it writable. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Installer
- Fixed a WPF-UI issue regarding the application's background brushes. Thanks @niels9001!
Keyboard Manager
- Included the Text Extractor and Awake localization files in the install process.
Mouse Without Borders
- Modernized the UI with the Fluent design. Thanks @dillydylann!
- Added the feature to remap keys and shortcuts to arbitrary unicode text sequences.
Peek
- Removed Thread.Suspend calls when exiting the utility. That call is deprecated, unneeded and was causing a silent crash.
PowerToys Run
- Added the possibility to pause/resume videos with the space bar. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Fixed high CPU usage when idle before initializing the main window. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Implemented Ctrl+W as a shortcut to close Peek. Thanks @Physalis2!
- Solved an issue incorrectly detecting encoding when previewing code files.
- Fixed background issues when peeking into HTML files after the WebView 2 upgrade.
Quick Accent
- Moved to WPF-UI and redesigned according to Fluent UX principles. Thanks @niels9001!
- Fixed an issue causing 3rd party plugins to not have their custom settings correctly initialized with default values. (This was a hotfix for 0.75) Thanks @waaverecords!
- Fixed a crash in the VSCode plugin when the VSCode path had trailing backspaces. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Fixed a crash when trying to load invalid image icons.
- Fixed a crash in the Programs plugin when getting images for some .lnk files.
- Fixed a rare startup initialization error and removed cold start operations that were no longer needed. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Improved calculations for Windows File Time and Unix Epoch Time in the DateTime plugin. Thanks @htcfreek!
- Fixed a crash when trying to get the icon for a link that pointed to no file.
- Cleaned up code in the WindowWalker plugin improving the logic. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Settings
- Moved from ModernWPF to WPF-UI. Thanks @niels9001!
- Added support to the Finnish language character set. Thanks @davidtlascelles!
- Added currency symbols for Croatian, Gaeilge, Gàidhlig and Welsh. Thanks @PesBandi!
- Added a missing Latin letter ꝡ. Thanks @cubedhuang!
- Added fraction characters. Thanks @PesBandi!
- Added support to the Danish language character set. Thanks @PesBandi!
- Added the Kazakhstani Tenge character to the Currencies characters set. Thanks @PesBandi!
- Renamed Slovakian to Slovak, which is the correct term. Thanks @PesBandi!
- Added the Greek language character set. Thanks @mcbabo!
Text Extractor
- When clicking a module's name on the Dashboard, it will navigate to that module's page.
- Fixed the clipping of information in the Backup and Restore section of the General Settings page. Thanks @niels9001!
- Updated the File Explorer Add-ons fluent icon. Thanks @niels9001!
- Added a warning when trying to set a shortcut that might conflict with "Alt Gr" key combinations.
- Added a direct link to the OOBE's "What's New page" from the main Settings window. Thanks @iakrayna!
- Changed mentions from Microsoft Docs to Microsoft Learn.
- Fixed the slow reaction to system theme changes.
Documentation
- Move to WPF-UI, localization and light theme support. Thanks @niels9001!
- Disabled by default on Windows 11, with a information box on Settings to prefer using the Windows Snipping Tool, which now supports OCR.
- Fixed some typos in the README. Thanks @Asymtode712!
- Reworked the gpo docs on learn.microsoft.com, adding .admx, registry and Intune information. Thanks @htcfreek!
Development credits:
Development
- Updated the check-spelling ci action to 0.22. Thanks @jsoref!
- Refactored the modules data model used between the Settings Dashboard and Flyout.
- Fixed a flaky interop test that was causing automated CI to hang occasionally.
- Increased the WebView 2 loading timeout to reduce flakiness in those tests. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Added support for building with the Dev Drive CopyOnWrite feature, increasing build speed. Thanks @pedrolamas!
- Addressed the C# static analyzers suggestions. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
- Addressed the C++ static analyzers suggestions.
- PRs that only contain Markdown or text files changes no longer trigger the full CI. Thanks @snickler!
- Updated the Microsoft.Windows.CsWinRT to 2.0.4 to fix building with the official Visual Studio 17.8 release.
- Fixed new code quality issues caught by the official Visual Studio 17.8 release.
- Added a bot trigger to point contributors to the main new contribution issue on GitHub. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!
- Removed unneeded entries from expect.txt.
- Turned off a new feature from Visual Studio that was adding the commit hash to the binary files Product Version.
- Refactored and reviewed the spellcheck entries into different files. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!
- Added Spectre mitigation and SHA256 hash creation for some DLLs.
- Reverted the release pipeline template to a previous release that's stable for shipping PowerToys.
PowerToys is available on Windows 10 and 11. You can download the app from the Microsoft Store or GitHub.
