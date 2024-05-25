Instagram spotted working on early feature access and AI-powered chat themes

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is working on the ability to create AI-powered chat themes and allow users to get early access to features. That's according to reverse engineer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi who has a history of disclosing unreleased Instagram features.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi

A screenshot posted by the leaker on the X (formerly Twitter) suggests Instagram will introduce an option called "Create with AI," allowing users to create personalized chat themes using generative AI. This puts Instagram in line with its sister platform WhatsApp, which is also working on a new chat themes feature.

The current version of Instagram lets you choose from a platter of chat themes, including colors, gradients, and special themes around popular games, artists, and movies.

To change your theme on Android or iOS, go to your Instagram DMs inbox > open a chat > tap on the chat name at the top > Themes. Here you can find themes based on Minecraft, Pickleball, Dune, Star Wars, Football, Baseball, and more.

Screenshot: Instagram

You can pick different themes for different conversations in your Instagram DMs. A difference visible in the screenshot is that the unreleased user interface shows theme options as thumbnails instead of a list visible on the current version of Instagram.

Early access to features

Trying out unreleased features on Instagram might become easier in a future update. A screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows an option called "Early access to features" on the Settings and Activity page in the Instagram app.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi

As of now, Instagram relies on limited testing and public announcements to update users about underdevelopment features. It remains to be seen what the new feature brings to the table.

For reference, platforms such as YouTube and Google have dedicated programs called YouTube Experiments and Google Search Labs to give users a taste of unreleased and experimental features, which may or may not see the light of day.