KB5037783: Microsoft could officially unveil Windows Server 2025 evaluation ISOs soon

Microsoft officially announced Windows Server 2025 towards the end of January this year after its initial unveiling in October 2023 during the Ignite 2023 event. Build 26040 became the first Windows Server 2025 build and in its announcement, Microsoft outlined its areas of focus which included:

Windows Server Hotpatching for everyone

Next Generation Active Directory and SMB

Mission Critical Data & Storage

Hyper-V & AI

And much more…

Later on, in April, the company shared more details about the features of Windows Server 2025. One such feature which it did not separately mention was about I/O performance improvement thanks to NVMe optimization and the tech giant claims a 70% boost.

While Microsoft continues to assess Server 2025 via Insider testing, it looks like evaluation ISOs for the same will be unveiled soon as noted by X (formerly Twitter) user and Windows enthusiast Xeno.

Windows Server 2025 Eval images should be officially coming soon™️ pic.twitter.com/EEmkEWgCHm — Xeno (@XenoPanther) May 21, 2024

Updated to the latest Release Preview CU for the sake of completion pic.twitter.com/79EdVuftSB — Xeno (@XenoPanther) May 21, 2024

If you are not familiar with it, evaluation media ISOs or images are released by Microsoft for IT professionals, IT admins or system admins in case they want a trial of the operating system.

Servers aside, client versions also get evaluation ISOs but the difference is that the evaluation period for Servers is 180 days while that for Clients is 90 days. However, that is not confirmed at the moment for Windows Server 2025 as the media is yet to be available on the official Evaluation Center website as 2022 remains the latest version there.

If you are wondering how you can obtain Server build 26100.560, you can do so by installing the KB5037783 update (via BetaWiki).

KB5037783 (May 2024 security update) is live for those on 24H2 build 26100 who aren't enrolled into WIP.



10.0.26100.560 (ge_release_svc_prod1.240510-1633) — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) May 17, 2024

Microsoft quietly released the update this week for both Client and Server and as such, no changelog exists.