Microsoft launches Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 with broader device support and more

Microsoft is launching another version of its Windows 11 operating system today. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 is now available for companies and device manufacturers that use and create Internet of Things (IoT) products.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

We are bringing more flexibility to device makers with updated IoT hardware requirements, enabling more device types that allow us to light up a broader market. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 expands the number of removable packages to 36, further empowering device makers to customize the OS to create the perfect platform for even resource constrained devices.

More info on the new features in this release can be found on this Microsoft support site. One of them will now allow other devices to connect and project wirelessly to a device running on the new Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC OS. It will also let x86 apps run on the OS if it is using a device with an Arm-based processor.

There have also been some changes to the user interface in this new OS version. Microsoft says:

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 brings new components like the taskbar overflow menu and File Explorer tabs to streamline tasks and maximize productivity. It also improves accessibility by introducing system-wide live captions and voice access. In addition, braille displays now work seamlessly across multiple screen readers, and Narrator supports new braille input and output languages to simplify the end user experience.

Microsoft says it has also boosted security for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024. That includes a new Windows Security app that offers quick access to virus protection, firewall and network security features and more. It also uses Windows 11's method of monthly updates, which are smaller and only download any source files that are different.

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 will be officially supported by Microsoft for at least 10 years, which means, at minimum, it will reach the end of its life in 2034.