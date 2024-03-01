Windows 11 gets more officially supported Intel processors, but not AMD

Microsoft has updated the list of officially supported processors in Windows 11. The latest revision adds multiple chips from Intel but not AMD. Also, bad news if you expected to see some old processors, such as seventh or sixth-generation: the new entries only include the recently launched Intel Core 14th-gen and Core Ultra processors.

Here are the new officially supported 14th-gen Intel processors:

Intel Core i3 Intel Core i5 Intel Core i7 Intel Core i9 Intel Core i3-14100

Intel Core i3-14100F

Intel Core i3-14100T Intel Core i5-14400

Intel Core i5-14400F

Intel Core i5-14400T

Intel Core i5-14500

Intel Core i5-14500T

Intel Core i5-14600

Intel Core i5-14600K

Intel Core i5-14600KF

Intel Core i5-14600T Intel Core i7-14700

Intel Core i7-14700F

Intel Core i7-14700K

Intel Core i7-14700KF

Intel Core i7-14700T Intel Core i9-14900

Intel Core i9-14900F

Intel Core i9-14900K

Intel Core i9-14900KF

Intel Core i9-14900T

And here are the new Core and Core Ultra chips that have made it to the list of supported CPUs:

Intel Core Intel Core Ultra Intel Core 3-100U

Intel Core 3-100U with IPU Intel Core 5-120U Intel Core 7-150U Intel Core Ultra 5-125H

Intel Core Ultra 5-125U

Intel Core Ultra 5-134U

Intel Core Ultra 5-135H

Intel Core Ultra 5-135U Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

Intel Core Ultra 7-155U

Intel Core Ultra 7-164U

Intel Core Ultra 7-165H

Intel Core Ultra 7-165U Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

Unlike some previous updates, none of the existing processors was removed from the list.

Interestingly, AMD's eighth-generation AMD Ryzen processors are nowhere to be found, and the list of officially supported AMD chips remains the same. Still, that does not mean your laptop with a Ryzen 8000 chip cannot run Windows 11. Microsoft's documentation makes it clear that "it is expected that the processor list will not reflect the most current offerings" from chip makers. The company usually makes changes to the list after releasing a new Windows 11 update, which, in today's case, is "Moment 5."

With the latest CPU list update, Windows 11 officially supports 903 Intel processors, 304 AMD processors, and 15 Qualcomm processors. It arrived at an interesting time, shortly after Microsoft started making changes in the CPU instruction set requirements, rendering some old (like real old) processors physically incapable of running the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2. Those instructions include POPCNT and SSE 4.2.