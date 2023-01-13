Microsoft reminds all it's Friday the 13th as Defender deletes shortcuts on Windows 10

Neowin · with 5 comments

Bug on Windows Defender

Although Microsoft Defender is generally a good anti-malware solution, the program can often go haywire on harmless stuff leading to its very poor false positive scores in third-party assessment programs.

Earlier today, a similar thing happened when IT and system admins began reporting that after updating Defender definitions, they could no longer access shortcuts for apps in the Taskbar and Start menu. The issue was seemingly caused by the security intelligence update version 1.381.2140.0, as Defender would delete all shortcuts (.lnk) files located inside ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs.

Users say the issue is happening on Windows 10 though it is possible that Windows 11 might have been affected too. System admins were working around the issue by setting Attack Surface Reduction Rule (ASR) rule "92e97fa1-2edf-4476-bdd6-9dd0b4dddc7b" to Audit only (via Reddit).

A few hours ago the official Microsoft 365 Status Twitter handle confirmed the problem and stated that it was looking into the issue:

An hour later, Microsoft updated its status saying that it had identified the problem and had reverted the rule back:

However, IT admins are still visibly a bit furious as they would now need to restore the deleted shortcuts.

Thanks for the tip majortom1981!

Report a problem with article
Power Plant
Next Article

Utility Industry Outlook 2023: 4 Workforce Management Trends to Watch
Tim Cook stressed
Previous Article

Apple CEO Tim Cook's pay slashed by 40% for 2023

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

5 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement