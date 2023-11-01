Microsoft Research is piloting an AI-based education project in India to help teachers

Microsoft has been pushing its Copilot generative AI programs and services throughout 2023. This week, it was revealed that a version of Copilot is being tested in parts of India to help teachers create detailed lesson plans for their students.

In a new post on the Microsoft Research blog, it states that it has launched what it calls the Shiksha copilot project (Shiksha means "instruction" in Sanskrit). The research project started by interviewing teachers and holding workshops to find out their needs for creating lesson plans.

The generative AI features put into Shiksha copilot allow the teachers involved in the pilot program to quickly create lesson plans in a fraction of the time it usually takes. Microsoft stated:

The simple interface asks basic questions about the curriculum, language of delivery, grade level, and subject. It then compiles engaging learning materials to achieve the teacher’s classroom objectives.

The technology behind this project includes the use of local large language models, according to Microsoft.

To help create content more quickly and efficiently, the system leverages semantic caching with LLMs. Storing and reusing previously processed educational content reduces computational resources required to deliver a scalable, and affordable copilot experience. Throughout development, the project team followed established protocols regarding safety, reliability and trustworthiness.

In addition to a web application, this copilot project can also be accessed by teachers via WhatsApp and Telegram apps, which are both highly used in India. One of the teachers in the project, Parimala H V, says it has helped create lesson plans for her students in 60 to 90 seconds instead of 60 to 90 minutes.

The pilot program is currently being tested in more than 10 schools in and around Bengaluru, India. Microsoft says the initial responses from teachers have been "highly positive". The next phase of the project will expand its reach to schools across the state of Karnataka and even beyond.