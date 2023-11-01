Amazon Echo Show 5 available now with massive 56% discount

If you are in the market for a cool smart home device, may we suggest you take a look at the Echo Show 5 (3rd gen, 2023 release)? This is the latest model of this device and is currently selling for just $39.99 down from its list price of $89.99 - that’s a large 56% discount!

According to an Amazon price history website, this is the lowest price that the Echo Show 5 has sold for on the e-retailer's online store so it could be worth buying.

With this new and upgraded Echo Show, you get improved audio with greater voice clarity and deeper bass, an additional mic for improved Alexa responsiveness, a faster Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, it has a more compact design which includes an infinity edge cover glass, and the screen has been improved for better night time viewing.

Going over the highlights of the product, Amazon writes:

ALEXA CAN SHOW YOU MORE – Set alarms and timers, sleep soundly with a relaxing playlist, start your morning with a smart home routine, see your calendar or weather clearly - all with your voice.

SMALL SIZE, BIGGER SOUND – Stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video—now with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Includes a 5.5" display so you can view shows, song titles, and more at a glance.

KEEP YOUR HOME COMFORTABLE – Control compatible smart devices like lights and thermostats, even while you're away.

SEE MORE WITH THE BUILT-IN CAMERA – Check in on your family, pets, and more using the built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.

SEE YOUR PHOTOS ON DISPLAY – When not in use, set the background to a rotating slideshow of your favorite photos. Prime members also get unlimited cloud photo storage.

STAY CONNECTED WITH VIDEO CALLING – Use the 2 MP camera to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other compatible devices in your home.

DESIGNED TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.

DESIGNED FOR SUSTAINABILITY – This device’s fabric is made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn and aluminum is made from 100% recycled aluminum. The device packaging is 100% recyclable.

Overall, this product has received 10,071 ratings and has an overall score of 4.5 suggesting that most customers are happy with the device.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.