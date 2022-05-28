Microsoft updates its Surface app with better notifications and more

Microsoft has updated the Surface app on Windows 11, and Windows 10 with several changes, notifications for Windows Updates being one of those. Apart from that, it also includes improvements to the keyboard, mice, audio equalizer and headphones tutorials volume experience. Beyond that, you don't get any other changes. The latest version of the app is 61.5058.139.0.

The official changelog of the latest Surface app update read as follows:

Added notification for Windows Updates

Improvements to Surface keyboards and mice experience

Improvements to audio equalizer and headphones tutorials volume

Quality and stability improvements

At the beginning of last month, Microsoft updated the Surface app with an improved experience for smart charging and quality and stability improvements. Compared to the previous update, the latest one arguably adds more noteworthy changes.

For those who don't know, the Surface app comes pre-installed with all Surface devices. The app contains useful information, including your device's warranty, model number, and other important details.

If you own a Surface, you can go to Microsoft Store and see if the update is now available for you. There is also a possibility that it's been updated in the background without your knowledge. In that case, make sure that the app is running the latest version, 61.5058.139.0.

Meanwhile, you can also open the Microsoft Store directly from here to update the app.