Microsoft Surface app gets updated with new color assets and more

Microsoft has updated its Surface app on Windows 11 and 10, adding several new features and bumping the version to 61.6067.139.0.

The latest version of the Surface app includes support for color assets for all Keyboard and Mice, a new purchase experience via Live support chat, and some changes to the tail click button experience. But there is nothing more than that.

The full official changelog of the latest Surface app update read as follows:

MS Complete purchase experience via Live support chat

Added support for color assets for all Keyboard & Mice

Changes to tail click button experience in Pen first run experience

As mentioned in the official changelog above, there are no fixes and improvements in the latest version, which is quite the opposite of the previous update Microsoft pushed to the app — it added a number of improvements.

If you own a Surface computer, you would know that the Surface app comes pre-installed with the device. The app gives you easy access to useful information about your device's warranty, model number, and other important details. Needless to say, you cannot install this app on a non-surface computer.

For Surface owners, you can visit the Microsoft Store and check for updates, and the latest version will show up. Alternatively, you can also open the Microsoft Store directly from here to update the app.