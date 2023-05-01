Over 100 Amazon Prime Video Originals will soon be free to stream on Freevee

Amazon announced today that it's bringing more than 100 original movies and TV shows from Prime Video to its free, ad-based streaming service, known as Freevee. The list includes popular titles such as Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Wheel of Time, A League of Their Own, LuLaRich, and Late Night.

Freevee is an ad-supported free streaming service that offers a collection of original content and 300+ live streaming channels. It's a rebranded version of an older streaming service known as IMDB TV that's available in multiple locations, including the US, UK, and Germany. Amazon said that more than 50 out of these original movies and TV shows are already available on the platform.

The company plans to add more titles in the coming months. On May 26, users will be able to stream the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, and Paper Girls. Freevee will also get full seasons of Homecoming, Upload, and The Vast of Night in May. The entire first seasons of Reacher and The Wheel of Time will be added later this year.

In addition to Prime Video's catalog, Freevee has some original titles of its own, including Bosch: Legacy, Judy Justice, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, Sprung, and more. The streaming service is supported on a variety of platforms, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, FireTV, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TVs, iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

While Freevee offers its entire catalog for free, the Prime Video standalone subscription starts at $8.99/mo ($139 annually as part of Amazon Prime) where all the Amazon Originals are available without ads.