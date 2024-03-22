Path of Exile 2's closed beta test gets pushed back from June unti later in 2024

Grinding Gear Games first announced Path of Exile 2, the sequel to its hit fantasy action RPG, way back in 2019. In 2023, we finally got some in-game footage from the title, but we also learned that a closed beta test for Path of Exile 2 would not begin until June 7, 2024.

Unfortunately, the many Path of Exile gamers who were looking forward to that date just got some bad news. Grinding Gear Games has announced on the game's X (formerly Twitter) account that the date for the closed beta of Path of Exile 2 has been pushed back to sometime later in 2024. The developer did not offer a specific date for when the closed beta would start, but they did say it would be around the end of the year.

In the message, the developer stated that while the content for the closed beta test would likely be ready by the old June 7 target date, the team felt they had "underestimated how long it would take to get gameplay polished to a standard we're happy with." The message did add that alpha testing for Path of Exile 2 is scheduled to start in June 2024.

Originally, the plan was for Path of Exile 2 to replace the current Path of Exile game. However, the development team revealed in July 2023 that Path of Exile 2 will be a separate game from the original. Once the sequel launches, both games will run concurrently, each with its own content and expansions.

Path of Exile 2 will have a six-act campaign with 100 different environments, 600 monsters, 100 boss creatures, a new skill gem system, and more. It will also add six new character classes (Sorceress, Monk, Huntress, Mercenary, Warrior, and Druid) to the six original classes from the first game.