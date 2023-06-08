The Summer Game Fest 2023 highlights included new Star Trek and Lord of the Rings games

Summer Game Fest 2023 had a ton of new game reveals, new trailers, release dates, and more. We have reported on new games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando. We got the first gameplay trailers for Mortal Kombat 1 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. We got release dates for Witchfire and Spider-Man 2. However, that's not all we got to see during the nearly two-hour event.

Here are the rest of our hand-picked highlights of Summer Game Fest 2023:

We got to see some new gameplay footage from Remedy's upcoming horror game sequel Alan Wake 2. We also got to see some more footage from the impressive-looking upcoming fantasy first-person shooter Immortals of Aveum.

Not only did we get a new trailer for the unique-looking fantasy action-adventure game Lies of P, but you can play the free demo right now for PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and the PC via Steam. The full game is coming on September 19.

Balder's Gate III is coming on August 31 and we got a new trailer for the D&D-themed RPG, and also word that actor Jason Isaacs will be one of the game's voice actors.

We got a brief in-game trailer for the long-awaited fantasy RPG Path of Exile II, with word that more info on this sequel will be coming on July 28.

We got a teaser trailer for Star Trek: Infinite from Nimble Giant and Paradox Interactive, The full reveal of this space-based 4x strategy game is coming on June 16, which is apparently Picard Day.

Another big franchise is getting a new game. We got a trailer for Lord of The Rings: Return to Moria. This third-person action game is coming sometime this fall.

Sega revealed a new game and trailer for Sonic Superstars, an all-new side-scrolling game with everyone's favorite hedgehog. It's coming in the fall of 2023.

We got a three-player co-op gameplay trailer for the third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. It's coming in the winter of 2023.

Summer Game Fest also showed us two new trailers for upcoming video game-based TV shows. One is the third season of The Witcher on Netflix that's coming on June 29.

The other clip is from Twisted Metal, the Peacock series based on Sony PlayStation's car combat game that will debut on July 27.

Finally, actor and icon Nicholas Cage appeared live on stage to talk about his virtual appearance in an upcoming Dead by Daylight update in July.

Stay tuned as we will have lots more game-streaming events to report on in the next several days.