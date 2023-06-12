PC Gaming Show 2023 highlights: First gameplay from Stormgate, Warhaven demo and more

This year's PC Gaming Show streaming event did not disappoint. It included a number of new game reveals, new trailers for previously announced games, some demo and beta dates, and more. Here are our personal highlights from the event.

Stormgate gameplay trailer - Stormgate was announced a year ago in June 2022, but on Sunday, we finally got to see this upcoming RTS game in action with the first gameplay footage. The game comes from Frost Giant Studios, made up of a number of former Blizzard team members who worked on Warcraft and Starcraft games, and you can definitely see some Starcraft influences in the trailer. There's no release date set for this game.

Warhaven trailer and demo reveal - Nexon showed off a new trailer for its 16x16 fantasy melee multiplayer game. It's due this fall, but you will be able to play a demo starting June 19 during the Steam Next Fest.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin trailer and open beta reveal - Frontier Developments showed off new gameplay from this Warhammer-based fantasy RTS game. An open beta for the game will be held from July 7-10.

Stampede Racing Royale game reveal - Developer Secret Mode revealed a new game during the PC gaming show. It combines kart racing combat with battle royale gameplay, with 60 players racing to become the final one standing. There's no release date yet for the game.

TerraTech Worlds game reveal - Developer Payload Studios has announced this cool looking sandbox sci-fi game. You build custom vehicles to explore a planet, gather and use its resources, and battle enemies while also continuing to modify your vehicles. There's no release date yet for the game.

Lords of the Fallen gameplay trailer - We continue to be impressed by this cool looking upcoming Unreal Engine 5-based fantasy RPG from developer Hexworks. It's due out in October 2023.

Path of Exile 2 gameplay trailer - Developer Grinding Gear Games showed off another brief gameplay clip for its upcoming action-RPG sequel. More info about this game will be revealed at a separate event on July 28.

You can watch the entire PC Gaming Show event on YouTube right now.