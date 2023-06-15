EA Sports PGA Tour, Oddballers, and more games join Free Play Days this weekend on Xbox

Free Play Days is back with another handful of games to try out for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The weekly offer provides complete access to games over the weekend to try out without having to purchase them outright. The latest edition brings four games: EA Sports PGA Tour, Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition, Oddballers, and Greak: Memories Of Azur.

EA Sports PGA Tour is the latest entry in the line of pro golfing games, with real-life courses and iconic golfers available to play as. Next, Bomber Crew arrives as a strategy game where players must control every part of a WW2 bomber, from fuel and ammo to the hydraulics, to keep the crew alive and finish missions.

Also temporarily free-to-play is Oddballers, a PVP party game that offers various twists on the classic game of dodgeball, this time with local and online multiplayer support for up to four players. Lastly, Greak is a side-scrolling puzzle platformer offering a single-player campaign where players switch between three characters with different magical abilities to progress.

A majority of the Free Play Days titles of this weekend have discounts too, making it a cheaper affair to continue playing after the temporary free-to-play events. Here are links to the games' Microsoft Store pages and the available platforms:

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $41.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

OddBallers - $9.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Greak: Memories of Azur - $5.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Bomber Crew - $19.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

This edition of Free Play Days will run from now until Sunday, June 18, 11:59 pm PDT. Don't forget that the second wave of Games with Gold went online earlier today too, offering another bonus game, which this time was a copy of The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, to keep for free. That promotion is also available only for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate holders.

