Reddit wants to make a 'million dollars' from API following Twitter

In a recent Reddit thread, the developer behind the popular Apollo Reddit client shed light on the details of Reddit's updated API pricing. Christian Selig shared his disappointment with the platform's proposed cost structure, which he believes would significantly burden third-party developers.

Earlier this year, Twitter decided to shut down third-party apps or impose severe restrictions on their usage. This move frustrated many developers, as they relied on alternative apps for enhanced user experiences. It appears that Reddit may be following a similar path, raising concerns within the developer community.

Apollo has gained popularity as one of the most Reddit clients. However, the future of third-party apps now hangs in the balance. Christian Selig shared his interactions with Reddit regarding the updated API pricing, which revealed a significant cost increase.

According to Selig, Reddit informed him that the new API cost would be $12,000 for 50 million requests. Given that Apollo generates around 7 billion requests per month, the estimated monthly expense for API access would reach a staggering $1.7 million, equivalent to $20 million annually.

Selig further highlighted the drastic difference in costs between Reddit and other platforms. For instance, he mentioned that 50 million API calls with Imgur cost him $166. In comparison, Reddit's proposed pricing is approximately 20 times higher.

The API costs pose a significant challenge for third-party developers. Even if he were to rely solely on subscription users, the average Apollo user's monthly usage would cost $2.50, more than double the current subscription fee.

Despite the situation, Selig is determined to find a solution and continue supporting Apollo. However, Reddit has indicated that it could be more flexible regarding the API pricing, leaving Selig and other developers in a precarious position.

As the situation unfolds, the developers and Reddit must find a mutually beneficial solution that ensures the continued availability and success of these popular third-party Reddit clients.

Source: Reddit Thread