Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows adds improvements to game cards and more with latest update

As the month of May comes to a close, Microsoft is using the time to add some new features to its Xbox app for Windows. They include some improvements to game cards, some new social gaming changes, and more.

The Xbox news site has the info on the update. One of the new features will allow people who are gaming on their PC to continue to view their friends list window, the chat room window, and the party window on the screen. Microsoft states:

If you have two desktops, simply drag these windows onto the desktop that’s not in a full-screen game and continue to stay updated with your friends, all at-a-glance.

The app now offers a way for PC games to see a streamlined version of their Xbox friends on the desktop at any time. If you see a friend that's currently online, you can click on them and start chatting. You can even see anyone who has been in a recent game with you and add them to your friends list, or import your Steam friends list by linking your Steam account to the Xbox app.

The app's game cards now have more info on each game, according to the blog post:

Now, you can see the game’s title along with contextual metadata like publisher, pricing, HowLongToBeat time, coming to Game Pass date, leaving Game Pass date for those games leaving soon, and more! You will see all this information as you browse through games in the app.

There are also some new filter options in the Xbox app for Windows, including its HowLongToBeat score, it's rating, and more. The app also has some new game lists, including a Trending list.

Finally, the accessibility settings menu in the app has been updated so you can check out these options, and other PC gaming settings, in one place. It allows users to control things like "enabling or disabling animations and background images" and more.