Elon Musk's rate limit breaks Twitter's own TweetDeck app

TweetDeck has been affected by Twitter's recent efforts to combat data scraping. Users have reported experiencing restrictions and technical problems within the application due to Twitter's decision to impose read limits on user accounts.

On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that unverified accounts would be limited to reading a maximum of 600 daily tweets while Verified users were limited to 6,000 daily tweets. Then, Musk subsequently revised these limits to 1,000 tweets and 10,000 tweets, respectively.

While the read limit restrictions were partially relaxed over the weekend, users continue to experience difficulties using TweetDeck, particularly with columns showing mentions, likes, and other information appearing blank.

Users have reported several bugs, with many stating that these issues occur after the app has been open for a few minutes. In particular, the home timeline appears to be loading, but other key columns, such as notifications, mentions, and likes, are experiencing problems.

A paying user: This is what Tweetdeck looks like now. You remain a genius product innovator. pic.twitter.com/7TDnP0B39G — Philipp Kloeckner (@pip_net) July 2, 2023

It is important to note that TweetDeck, owned and maintained by Twitter, has seen limited development recently. Last year, it was removed as a standalone app and made available only as a web application.

According to its Twitter page, a brand-new app is being tested with a limited number of users worldwide. The upcoming update aims to address existing issues and provide an improved user experience, although no specific details of the improvements have been released.

On the other hand, no indication has been given about how long these "temporary" tweet rate limits will be in place, but unless Twitter finds a way to prevent bots from scraping content, it's hard to see how restrictions will be relaxed again on the website.

A similar situation happened on Reddit. It announced that it would be charging $12,000 for 50 million requests via its API, which has forced some third-party Reddit apps to close down.