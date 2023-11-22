Report: Next Call of Duty set in the Gulf War, Treyarch developing

Modern Warfare III has already fulfilled the yearly Call of Duty quota, and now it's the waiting game until the next entry drops in. While an official announcement is easily months away, a new report may have shed some light on what setting the title may encompass, its longer-than-usual development time, and other aspects.

According to sources familiar with the development speaking with Windows Central, the title will take players to the 90s to focus on the Gulf War. Its title may also simply be Black Ops: Gulf War, coming in as the sixth entry in the popular subseries.

The reports states that in the campaign there will be a focus on the CIA, following a "nuanced narrative" on the conflict with multiple perspectives. On the multiplayer side, leaks say popular maps from previous Black Ops titles like Grind and WMD are returning. Moreover, zombies are reportedly incoming too, but in the standard round-based format.

Pre-order bonuses are already being planned too, per the report, with early access being a major focus, something that's becoming popular with major releases. For Black Ops Gulf War, the amount of time that will be offered to pre-order customers may be in the weeks for the multiplayer portions, while the campaign could be unlocked a few days before launch.

This Call of Duty entry is said to be the first game in the series to take up four years of development time. With the amount of studios Activision has supporting the series, a new entry is usually developed within 2-3 years. However, some reports have stated that this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III only received a little more than a year of development time before launching, leading to poor reception regarding the campaign and available content.

As usual, take this report with a grain of salt until Microsoft, Activision, or Treyarch makes an announcement regarding the next Call of Duty.