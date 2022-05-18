Report: Nvidia prepping GTX 1630 based on last-gen tech to take on AMD's budget cards

Zotac GTX 1650

Nvidia is reportedly developing a new entry-level graphics card in the form of the GTX 1630, though generally X30 cards from Nvidia have carried the GT moniker instead of GTX. The report comes via VideoCardz and the site adds that Nvidia is looking to replace the GTX 1050 Ti with this which leads the site to speculate that the GT 1630 will be a sub-$200 graphics card.

In terms of performance, the report expects the 1630 to be slower than the three year old GTX 1650 though precise performance details aren't available at the moment. This means that Nvidia will be launching a last-gen Turing-based GPU in 2022. That said, it should be enough to compete with the AMD Radeon RX 6400, which is a Navi 24 GPU and is hamstrung by the lack of PCIe lanes, though to a degree far lower than the RX 6500 XT. Alongside the RX 6500 XT and 6400, AMD is also allegedly preparing a third Navi 24 variant in the form of the 2GB RX 6300.

The $159 RX 6400 on a PCIe 3.0 keeps up with a GTX 1650 GDDR5 variant which means a GT 1630 with GDDR6 on-board may be able to keep up with the RX 6400, provided it isn't massively cut-down from the 1650.

Source: VideoCardz