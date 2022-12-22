TPU seemingly confirms AMD RX 6300, Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, 3080 Ti 20GB, and more

While AMD's RDNA 2 architecture (codenamed "Navi 2x") is generally excellent in terms of performance per watt, the smallest variant of the GPU, Navi 24, is severely gimped in many departments. The GPU lacks some key capabilities like media encoding and AV1 decoding. It is also limited to just four PCIe lanes (x4) which means anything older than PCIe 4.0 severely handicaps it.

AMD introduced Navi 24 on desktops too in the form of the RX 6500 XT and RX 6400. These are budget offerings and come with 4gigs of VRAM which is simply not enough to compensate for the low PCIe bandwidth in the case that the VRAM buffer is exceeded. And exceeding the 4GB VRAM is relatively easy for 2022-23 AAA games where textures and other assets gobble it up fairly easily. While AMD has since launched an 8GB 6500 XT as well, its availability is a big question mark.

Now after the RX 6500 XT and the RX 6400, AMD could soon be releasing another card in the Navi 24 family in the form of the RX 6300. Support for the new GPU has been added to TechPowerUp(TPU) GPU-Z in the latest 2.52.0 version. Alongside the AMD RX 6300, several new Nvidia GPUs have also been listed.

Although an entry-level gaming graphics card is certainly welcomed as we haven't had any decent options since the AMD RX 550 and GT 1030 GDDR5, it is rumored that the AMD Radeon RX 6300 will only pack 2GB of VRAM which means it could be a higher-clocked version of the RX 6300M mobile GPU. If true, the 6300 will arguably be the worst card AMD or Nvidia will have launched in recent memory as the 4GB VRAM is already not enough due to the low PCIe bus width. On the other hand, a 4GB RX 6300 will be a lot better overall and the GPU could actually be decent for something of this caliber.

The latest GPU-Z also adds support for Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti 20GB variant, RTX 3070 Ti (GA102), RTX 3050 (GA107), among others. You can download TechPowerUp GPU-Z 2.52.0 version here.