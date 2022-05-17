Several images of an unknown Windows 11 app called "Designer" leak out

Microsoft is apparently working on a new application for Windows 11 dubbed "Designer" and multiple images of the preview version of the app have leaked out. Prolific Windows leakster and Twitter user WalkingCat, who also recently shared the alleged RTM date for Windows 11 22H2, spotted it.

Screenshots of the new Designer Preview app are below:

The leakster has also shared how one can access the feature which is available on designer.microsoft.com for those who wish to discover this for themselves.

First goto https://t.co/s0RGdr2Vaw , will display blank page, then open DevTools > Local Storage, find key "persist:featureGates", change its value to this: https://t.co/2LgSwSIyYR , then Refresh the page 😄 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) May 16, 2022

The term Designer has been used before by Microsoft to denote a product. For those that can't quite recall or are unfamiliar with it, the Redmond company introduced a "Designer" feature in PowerPoint back in 2015 which received significant feature upgrades a year later.

It is difficult to say for sure right now if Designer is in anyway an upgraded version of the PowerPoint feature as details are scarce at the moment. The upcoming app may relate to something else entirely as there are a few other suspects that share aspects with the new Designer app.

For example, Microsoft's Publisher hasn't had any significant UI update in a long time and is long overdue for an overhaul. Designer could also be an upgrade to another old Office application called Sway.

Lastly, Designer could also be Microsoft's in-house solution and competitor for Canva, which is a popular design tool that's available on Windows.

Source and images: WalkingCat (Twitter)