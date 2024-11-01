WhatsApp finally rolls out custom lists feature to let help organize your chats

WhatsApp was spotted testing a custom chat lists feature for its Android app back in August this year. The feature was tipped to allow users to create custom categories of chats, making it easier to sort conversations. Now, several months later, the WhatsApp custom lists feature is finally rolling out to everyone.

In an official blog, WhatsApp announced the custom lists feature, which lets users create a personalized chat list. Users can create a list for friends, family, or work and quickly hop onto the conversations by tapping on any one of the lists. This is an upgrade over the old chat filters, which only allowed basic sorting.

WhatsApp says, "With Lists, you can now filter your chats with custom categories of your choice. Whether that’s a list for family, work or your local neighborhood, Lists help you focus on the conversations that are most important, when you need them."

To create a WhatsApp custom list, the user needs to tap on the "+" icon in the filter bar above the chats, select the contacts or groups they wish to add, and a new custom list will be created. The newly created list will appear on top of chats, making it easy to access. The list can be edited by long-pressing it.

Similar to "Favorites" the custom lists feature lets users add individual contacts as well as groups to a list. The WhatsApp custom list feature is rolling out to all and since it is a gradual rollout, it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. If you don't have the custom chat list option, then make sure that you have installed the latest version of the app from the Google Play Store.