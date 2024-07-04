Samsung could use PC's heatsink technology to manage overheating in Exynos chipset

There are all sorts of news regarding the processor that Samsung could use for its next year's flagship, the Galaxy S25 series. It was earlier reported that the Galaxy S25 series could use the Exynos 2500 processor in some regions, which was expected to even surpass the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, as per analysts.

Now, a fresh report by the Korean publication TheElec suggests that Samsung could introduce a new heatsink technology to handle overheating in future Exynos chipsets. This year's Exynos 2400 is a decent flagship processor, but it has its fair share of throttling issues, running a bit hotter than its Qualcomm Snapdragon counterpart.

According to the report, Samsung is working on a new chip-packaging technology called fan-out wafer-level package-HPB (FOWLP-HPB). In this technology, there is a heatsink called a heat path block (HPB) on top of the processor that helps with heat dissipation.

This technology is used in PCs and servers and is expected to be used in future Exynos processors. The Elec notes that the technology is only arriving for smartphones because of their smaller form factor.

Samsung's Advanced Package (AVP) business, under its chip division, is in charge of the development and is expected to develop the technology by Q4 2024. Mass production is expected to follow soon after. Going by the purported timeline, there could be a chance that the Exynos 2500 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy S25 series, could use the new heatsink technology if the development wraps up early in Q4 2024.

For the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is expected to go with the MediaTek processor and ditch the Exynos processor because of yield issues. However, before this, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Qualcomm could be the sole supplier of chips for the Galaxy S25 series.

Rumors are swirling that Samsung may also scrap the Plus models from its flagship Galaxy S series to simplify the lineup. There are also rumors that Samsung could use three chips in some combination.