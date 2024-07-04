Nvidia GeForce NOW adds The First Descendant this week; 22 games planned for July

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will be adding a lot of games during the current month of July. In a blog post, it revealed that 22 titles will be joining the service, including four games that will be added this week.

The biggest game that's being added this week is The First Descendant. This free-to-play sci-fi third-person looter shooter comes from Nexon, using Epic's Unreal Engine 5 for some pretty impressive-looking graphics. The game's PC version launched on Steam a few days ago and currently is one of the top 10 most played games on Valve's service, with over 220,000 concurrent online players as of this writing.

The list of games that are being added to GeForce Now this week includes;

The Falconeer (Free on Epic Games Store, July 4)

The First Descendant (Steam)

Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam)

Wuthering Waves (Native and Epic Games Store)

The other games that are currently scheduled to be added to the service during the month of July include:

Once Human (New release on Steam, July 9)

Anger Foot (New release on Steam, July 11)

The Crust (New release on Steam, July 15)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New release on Steam, July 16)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Norland (New release on Steam, July 18)

Cataclismo (New release on Steam, July 22

CONSCRIPT (New release on Steam, July 23)

F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Steam, July 23)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New release on Steam, July 25)

Stormgate Early Access (New release on Steam, July 30)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (Steam)

Content Warning (Steam)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)

Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

HAWKED (Steam)

Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)

One game that was scheduled to be included in the service back in June, Torque Drift 2, ended up not being added due to unnamed technical issues. There's no word yet on when it will join GeForce NOW.