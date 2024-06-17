Samsung Galaxy Buds3 could bring pinch and squeeze gestures in place of touch controls

Samsung is expected to ditch the earbud design for a stem-like design for its upcoming Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro. The earphones would look like the Apple AirPods, Nothing Ear, etc., and recently leaked mosaic promo images of all the products going to be unveiled at the Unpacked event next month hinted at the same.

The Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro have picked up the FCC and BIS certifications. The purported reason behind the design change was reported to be that Samsung wanted to improve the call quality and the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). The alleged new stem-like design brings the mic closer to the mouth and may help Samsung achieve its goals with the Galaxy Buds3 series.

Additionally, the refreshed design was also confirmed in another leak where Samsung's app showed the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro icons featuring stems. Now, in the APK Teardown post, code sleuth AssembleDebug (via Android Authority) discovered references to pinch sensors in the upcoming Galaxy Buds3 series.

The pieces of code were discovered in the Samsung Members app version 5.0.00.11 and also include images of the pinch and squeeze gestures, the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro could bring. This suggests that Samsung may be ditching the touch controls for pinch and squeeze gestures to take advantage of the stem on the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

However, it is unclear at the moment if the pinch and squeeze gesture will be available on both the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro or just one model. There's no mention of how Samsung would be using pinch and squeeze gestures in their Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro earphones.

It is speculated that Samsung could use the pinch gesture to let users control some basic features such as pinching once to pause, pinching twice to skip, pinching three times to go back, etc.