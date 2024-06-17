A new Nintendo Direct is coming June 18: Here's when and how to watch it and what to expect

Sony held its State of Play event on May 30 for its upcoming PC, PS5, and PSVR 2 games in 2024. Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase event on June 9 for its PC and Xbox Series X|S games for the rest of the year and into 2025. Now it's time for Nintendo to hold its own streaming event.

The company has just announced its latest Nintendo Direct event, which will show off upcoming games for its Switch console. Here's the info on when and how to watch the event and what to expect from Nintendo.

When is the next Nintendo Direct event?

According to a post on its X account, the Nintendo Direct event will be held on Tuesday, June 18, starting at 10 am Eastern time (7 am Pacific). Nintendo says it will last about 40 minutes.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect livestream focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the second half of 2024! There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.



📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes



Watch it here: https://t.co/rYjTHHpayb pic.twitter.com/uAs6JYu31A — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2024

How can I watch the event?

Nintendo will stream the event on its YouTube channel.

Will this Nintendo Direct have any info on a "Switch 2" console release?

Nintendo has already squashed any rumors about a Switch 2 reveal. The X announcement specifically stated, "There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation." Sorry.

What else can we expect from the event?

Right now, the only thing the company has confirmed is that this Nintendo Direct event will focus on games coming for the Switch console during the second half of 2024. While there may be a number of first-party games Switch revealed, some games that will be shown during the show will likely come from third-party developers and publishers and may also be released on other gaming platforms.