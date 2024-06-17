A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is an upcoming first-person game based on the movie franchise

Saber Interactive, which recently became an independent publisher again as it broke away from Embracer Group earlier this year, has announced it will publish A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. The game is based on the hit horror movie franchise from Paramount.

The game's official website is now live, along with a teaser trailer for the game. Like the first two films in the series, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead takes place on a version of Earth where nearly every human has been killed by an unknown race of creatures that are incredibly fast and lethal and are also highly sensitive to almost every level sound.

The website says that the first-person title, developed by Stormind Games, is an original story set in that universe. Here's more info on the game:

Unnerving Atmosphere -- Experience absolute terror as you strive for silence when hiding from, and sneaking by, horrific creatures who hunt using only sound.

Untold Story -- Embark on a dramatic adventure inspired by the A Quiet Place movie franchise as a young survivor trying to navigate the new, eerily tranquil, post-apocalyptic landscape.

Uncanny Ingenuity -- Discover your own path through the world by observing your environment and leveraging the tools in your surroundings.

The game is supposed to be released for the PC via Steam, along with Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles and Sony's PS5 console. It has a release time frame of sometime in 2024, but there is no specific launch date yet.

The announcement of A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead comes just 10 before the third movie in the series, A Quiet Place: Day One, is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 27. As the title suggests, the third film will be a prequel to the first two films in the series, where we will see the early days of this apocalyptic event.