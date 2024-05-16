Alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro receives FCC certification, launch imminent

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 at its second Unpacked event this year, which is slated for July 10 in Paris, ahead of the Paris Olympics. Both foldables are expected to launch in multiple new color options. There were rumors that Samsung may also launch an affordable Galaxy Z Fold6 FE along with a spec-powerhouse, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra, however, those plans seem to have been shelved.

It was also rumored that Samsung could unveil its next-gen TWS, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. Almost a month ago, the alleged Galaxy Buds3 Pro popped up online, picking up the TUV Rheinland and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certifications.

Now, according to 91mobiles, the alleged Galaxy Buds3 Pro has picked up the FCC certification, hinting that the product could launch alongside the Galaxy Buds3. The wireless earbuds have appeared on the FCC certification website with model number SM-R360. Check out the screenshots below:

Gallery: Galaxy Buds3 Pro FCC certification

The certification only reveals that the device will come with Bluetooth connectivity, which is obvious anyway. The listing reveals that the product is manufactured by Samsung in South Korea, and the device packs the software version R630.001, while the hardware version is REV1.0.

Previous certifications have revealed some crucial details about the upcoming TWS from Samsung. As per the TUV certification, the Galaxy Buds3 Pro's case comes with a 500mAh battery, which is similar to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. There is speculation that each earbud of the Galaxy Buds3 Pro will pack a 58mAh battery, similar to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

The rumored Galaxy Buds3 Pro was spotted with model number EB-BR630ABY on the TUV and BIS certification websites. Though there isn't much information about the specifications of the earbuds, there are expectations that Samsung may improve the sound quality, battery life, and noise cancelation.