Samsung may rename the Galaxy S25 Ultra as Galaxy S25 Note

A few days ago, Google launched the Pixel 9 series. While the names of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL follow the usual naming tradition, the company's second foldable is called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Interestingly, its predecessor, which was Google's first foldable, is simply called the Pixel Fold.

It seems that Samsung may also be planning to shake things up for next year's flagship. According to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar on social media platform X, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, expected to debut next year, could be launched as the Galaxy S25 Note. If this surprises you, there's more: the tipster suggested that Samsung might rename the Galaxy S25 Plus to the Galaxy S25 Pro.

Google had a weird name for Fold but they are not the only one



I hear Samsung could do the same



Ultra could be called Note, Plus would be Pro



What sounds better?

Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy S25 Note ? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 16, 2024

If this leak holds any truth (which only time will tell), the name changes would have made more sense in 2022 when Samsung discontinued the Note series and introduced the Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S-Pen. However, it seems Samsung now wants to give its ultra-premium flagship a distinct identity since other smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi and VIVO also use the "Ultra" moniker for their high-end smartphones.

As for the rumored switch from Galaxy S25 Plus to Galaxy S25 Pro, this might be done (if this ever happens) to position the phone with some "Pro" features. Notably, in the current iPhone 15 lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro has more features than the iPhone 15 Plus.

For now, these are just rumors and should be treated with a heavy dose of skepticism. Recently, an alleged render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra was leaked, suggesting that the next year's flagship could feature rounded corners. Additionally, it is rumored that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with improved cameras and be the thinnest of all Ultra phones since the Note20 Ultra.