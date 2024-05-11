Latest rumor suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could ship with 16GB of RAM

If the latest rumor is to be believed, we may see 16GB of RAM making a comeback on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Notably, if this happens, then it could mean Samsung taking a U-turn in its decision to reduce the amount of RAM. This tradition started with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and continues until the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to a fresh leak by X (formerly Twitter) user Sawyer Galox, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get 4GB of extra RAM than the current Galaxy S24 Ultra. The source of this information claims to have input from the specifications of a prototype model that is currently under testing.

Galaxy S25 Ultra



• 12GB + 256GB

• 16GB + 512GB

• 16GB + 1TB



• 6.9 inch



Confirmed in prototype 3 ✅️ — Sawyer Galox (@Sawyergalox) May 8, 2024

Samsung used to offer 16GB of RAM with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra; however, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it started offering 12GB of RAM without giving any fair reason. Now, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we could get 16GB of RAM since there are rumors that the Gemini Nano v2 will be available in Samsung's next flagship, so more RAM would be required for processing capabilities.

As per the leak, 16GB of RAM will be offered only with the 512GB and 1TB variants of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. More importantly, more memory in a prototype doesn't confirm that we will get that in the Galaxy S25 Ultra retail units. The tipster also claims the Galaxy S25 Ultra will rock a 6.9-inch display. For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch display.

Samsung is also expected to power the 2025 Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 For Galaxy processor. Samsung may also push more of its AI prowess to the 2025 flagship under its 'Galaxy AI' umbrella, and that would require more RAM. Besides, there are rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue to offer a 5,000 mAh battery and 45W fast-charging speed, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.