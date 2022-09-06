Sony announces 'Gray Camouflage Collection' of PlayStation 5 accessories

PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another color and pattern option when picking out their accessories, with Sony today announcing the brand-new Gray Camouflage Collection. The matching style set will be offered for PlayStation 5 console covers, DualSense controller, and the Pulse 3D headset.

The Gray Camouflage sets join the already available five alternate colors for the DualSense and PS5 console covers (both the disc drive and digital versions.) The Pulse 3D wireless headset has only had white and black versions till now.

“The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern,” said Sony in its announcement today.

Sony will begin accepting pre-orders for accessories sporting the Gray Camouflage Collection style on September 15, with launches slated for this fall.

The Gray Camouflage Collection DualSense and PS5 console covers have an October 14 release date, while the design's Pulse 3D headset variant will arrive sometime in December. Those residing in the U.S., UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg will be able to get early access to the new lineup via direct.playstation.com as well.