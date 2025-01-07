More Midnight Black PlayStation 5 accessories unveiled, launching in February

Some of the higher-end PlayStation accessories that Sony offers fans are about to expand again, this time with a fresh color scheme. The "galaxy-inspired" Midnight Black editions of the PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge, Pulse Explore, and Pulse Elite are the latest announcements.

"Each Midnight Black accessory features a unique, rich shade of black, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo," says the announcement blog post.

The black design will continue onto the carrying case for the DualSense Edge controller, the charging case for Pulse Explore earbuds, as well as the charging hanger for the Pulse Elite headset. However, the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will come with grey carrying cases instead, ditching the dark theme.

Here are the prices for each of the new Midnight Black-themed accessories:

PlayStation Portal remote player – Midnight Black: 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds – Midnight Black: 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

Pulse Elite wireless headset – Midnight Black: 149.99 USD | 149.99 EURO | 129.99 GBP | 22,980 YEN

DualSense Edge wireless controller – Midnight Black: 199.99 USD | 219.99 EURO | 199.99 GBP | 34,980 YEN

This is not the first time that Sony has made available PlayStation 5 accessories in black. In 2021, it showed off the standard DualSense wireless controller as well as the Pulse 3D wireless headset in the same Midnight Black colorway. Even PlayStation 5 console covers are available in black to match. After a few years of waiting, fans of black accessories can finally get their hands on the rest of the hardware family.

The entire range of the new Midnight Black PlayStation accessories will go on sale starting February 20 across the PlayStation direct store portal as well as participating retails. Pre-orders are set to go live on January 16.