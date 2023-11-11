SpaceX to hog this quiet week in rocket launches - TWIRL #138

This Week in Rocket Launches is pretty quiet this time. Both launches come from SpaceX and both involve Falcon 9 rockets. The first mission will see the launch of two O3b mPOWER broadband satellites and the second will see more Starlink satellites launched. The highly anticipated SpaceX Starship launch is also due at some point and is marked as launching no earlier than 15 November but that doesn’t mean we will see it this week.

Sunday, 12 November

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 9:08 - 10:37 p.m. UTC

: 9:08 - 10:37 p.m. UTC Where : Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will be launching two O3b mPOWER broadband satellites into a medium Earth orbit for the satellite telecommunications provider SES. The Boeing-made satellites were supposed to be launched this week on November 9 but faced a delay. These satellites have an electric propulsion system that will allow the satellites to operate in a medium Earth orbit for at least a decade.

Thursday, 16 November

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 3:00 a.m. UTC

: 3:00 a.m. UTC Where : Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will launch 23 Starlink mini satellites into a low Earth orbit where they will provide internet for customers back on Earth. This group of satellites is designated Starlink Group 6-28 - it’s possible to find these satellites on tracking software like ISS Detector if you want to try your luck at viewing them as they pass over your house.

Recap

The first launch this week was a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying 23 Starlink satellites. This is Starlink Group 6-27. The first stage of the rocket landed back on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. By reusing the first states of rockets, SpaceX can save a lot of money.

The second and final launch of the week was another Falcon 9 but this time carrying the CRS-29 Dragon spacecraft on a cargo mission to the space station. This spacecraft was carrying various science experiments.

That’s all for this week, check back next time