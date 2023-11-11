Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundles for handhelds, Bethesda classics, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble introduced its latest Choice bundle earlier this week, offering an eight-game collection for a single price.

The November bundle comes carrying copies of Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Prodeus, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, SCP: Secret Files, plus Souldiers.

You receive all the aforementioned games if you put down Humble Choice's $11.99 price tag. The next wave of games is slated to come out on November 4.

The next bundle we are highlighting is from Fanatical. If you've been looking to stock up on classic Bethesda games, this may be a great opportunity.

The selection includes 21 games, including The Elder Scrolls Morrowind and Oblivion, the original Fallout titles, Rage, Arx Fatalis, Quake, Rage, Dishonored, original Doom and Wolfenstine titles, Redguard, and more.

This Bethesda Classics build-your-own bundle offers three games for $5.99, five for $8.99 or seven for $11.99.

The Epic Games Store's freebie landed right on schedule this week too, offering a copy of Golden Light to keep if you grab it during the freebie timeframe.

The developer, Mr. Pink, helpfully describes the game as a "Survival-Horror FPS Prop Hunt Roguelike about meat." This bizarre procedurally generated experience has you entering the "Gut" to save a loved one, but the world and its objects themselves are out to get you. Co-op and PVP options are also available.

The Golden Light giveaway will last until November 16, with copies of Earthlock and Surviving the Aftermath coming up next as freebies on the same day.

Free Events

Two games join the free events pile this weekend, letting you try them out via Steam without needing to pull out the wallet.

First up is Isonzo, a WW1 set first-person shooter with a focus on authenticity and tactical battles. This is from the same developers that made Verdun and Tannenberg games. Meanwhile, for anyone with too much free time, and plenty of ambition, Paradox has dropped a free weekend for one of its popular grand strategy games: Europa Universalis IV.

Big Deals

While publisher-wide deals are mostly quiet this weekend, quite a few major games from past years are on sale. everything from Grand Theft Auto to Mount and Blade and Midnight Suns are discounted, with plenty of indies coming in too. Here's our hand-picked big deals from this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Medieval fantasy games and a major Bethesda publisher sale are the highlights of this weekend's GOG promotions for DRM-free titles. Here are some picks from us:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.