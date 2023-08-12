STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl could have a solid release date and it's not too far away

We've been waiting for a solid release date for GSC GameWorld's STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl for a while. Now, it looks like we may actually have one, and it's not that far away.

Plaion, the publisher of the physical copies of the upcoming post-apocalypse first person shooter sequel, shows a December 1, 2023 release date for its German online store (via WCCFTech). The date does not appear to be a placeholder, as other games with unknown release dates show up as coming out on December 31, 2023.

If this new release date is accurate, it would also make sense. That's because the game will be available to play for attendees of Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany starting on August 23. Microsoft has already confirmed it will have playable demos of STALKER 2 at its Xbox booth during the convention.

Microsoft is said to have a timed exclusive for the game on consoles for release on the Xbox Series X and S, in addition to the PC.

We should also note that the Steam page for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl also currently shows a "December 2023" release time frame for the game.

Here's a quick summary of the game's features, which like the original game takes place in a fictional version of the area surrounding Chornobyl, Russia:

Unique gameplay built on a blend of FPS, horror and immersive sim

Non-linear story with the variety of paths that lead to one of the several endings

Benchmark-setting graphics developed using cutting-edge photogrammetric and scanning technologies

Advanced artificial intelligence systems that will keep engaged even the most hard-boiled players

Life-simulating system “A-life 2.0” that makes the game world feel alive as never before

Immersive survival mechanics like hunger, sleeping, bleeding, radiation effects that enrich the gameplay

Dynamic day-night cycle and weather will add even more realism to the gameplay experience

Mod support giving the freedom to the creative players to extend and enrich the game universe

Multiplayer mode, that will be added soon after release as a free update

Hopefully, we will get a lot more info on STALKER 2 in less than two weeks at Gamescom.