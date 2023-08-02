The Microsoft Xbox Gamescom 2023 booth confirmed to get S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 demo and lots more

We are less than three weeks until Gamescom 2023 begins in Cologne, Germany, but today Microsoft announced its huge plans to attend the popular video and PC game convention. That includes allowing attendees to get some hands-on time with plenty of upcoming games.

The Xbox Wire post confirms a previous rumor that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the long-awaited post-apocalypse RPG from GSC GameWorld, will get its world premiere public demo at Microsoft's Gamescom 2023 booth. In addition, there will be over 150 gaming stations that will let attendees get hands on time with a number of recent and upcoming games.

Here's the full list of the games that will have playable stations at the booth.

Towerborne

Microsoft Flight Simulator

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

PayDay 3

Jusant

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

Dungeons 4

Under the Waves

Sonic Superstars

Persona 5 Tactica

Party Animals

Immortals of Aveum

Mortal Kombat 1

Ghostrunner 2

Overwatch 2

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Another Crab´s Treasure

Headbangers

Lamplighters League

SteamWorld Build

Worldless

Lightyear Frontier

Little Kitty, Big City

Cocoon

Dead Pets

Mineko`s Night Market

Naiad

Botany Manor

Island of Winds

Stumble Guys

Antstream Arcade

In addition, Microsoft will have a 300-seat theater at the Gamescom booth where it will host presentations for games like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Ara: History Untold. Also, there will be photo opportunities for many of the games at the booth and even some face paint and tattoo spray ons stations for games like Sea of Thieves and Senua´s Saga: Hellblade II.

For people who cannot attend the show, Microsoft will be hosting livestreams for three hours on August 23-25. It will also have its latest Xbox FanFest event for both attendees and fans who cannot attend. You can get lots more info on Microsoft's Gamescom 2023 plans at its dedicated site.