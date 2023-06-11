Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft officially revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event today, Microsoft officially announced Star Wars Outlaws, the upcoming game from developer Massive and publisher Ubisoft.

The CGI trailer showed off the main character of this game and its setting. Here's what Ubisoft has to say about the game:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Ubisoft plays to show gameplay from Star Wars: Outlaws during its own Ubisoft Forward event which will be streaming on Monday, June 12. There's no word yet on a release date for the game.